Snake emojis upon snake emojis. Khloé Kardashian’s fans came to her defense in the comments section of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s latest Instagram post after the Cleveland Cavaliers played was accused of cheating on the pregnant reality star with numerous women.

Thompson, who has not publicly commented on the scandal, shared a sponsored photo of himself wearing Ferragamo sunglasses on Tuesday, April 10. News of the 27-year-old’s alleged infidelity broke later that day, and people have been trolling him with scathing (and a few hilarious) messages ever since.

“I hope all your McDonald’s fries are cold,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “I hope you stub your toe everyday.” A third commenter chimed in, “You deserve to eat week old pumpkin pie.”

Another fan joked, “Kris Jenner already planned out your funeral. Wrong move,” while one more echoed, “The Kardashians are about to batter your career and deep fry it for lunch. Good luck coming back!”

Thompson hit the basketball court on Wednesday, April 11, for the first time since the news broke. He was booed by the audience during a home game against the New York Knicks. “Everyone in the stadium could hear it,” an attendee told Us Weekly. “Tristan must have heard, but didn’t change his expression.”

As previously reported, the Daily Mail released pictures and a video that appeared to show Thompson kissing Instagram model Lani Blair at PH-D Lounge in New York City on Saturday, April 7. The Shade Room later published photos of the pair entering a hotel the next morning. TMZ then posted a video that seemingly showed the NBA player making out and getting physical with two other women at a hookah lounge in the Washington, D.C., area in October.

Kardashian, who is due to give birth to her first child with Thompson any day, also has not commented on the allegations. But a source told Us exclusively that the 33-year-old is “shell-shocked and beside herself.” The insider added, “She is completely humiliated and has never felt betrayal like this.”

Another source told Us exclusively that Kardashian “just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland,” Ohio, to return home to Los Angeles, “but she can’t fly” because of her imminent due date.

The couple began dating in September 2016. Us broke the news in September that they are expecting. The athlete also shares son Prince, 15 months, with his ex Jordan Craig.

