The internet has gone wild with the viral #10YearChallenge — and just because Duchess Meghan doesn’t have her own social media accounts anymore doesn’t mean she has to be left out.

Us Weekly placed a decade-old picture of the former Suits star alongside a current photo of her, and the results are just as stunning as she is.

In 2009, a then-27-year-old Meghan was working as an actress and starred in a fun commercial for Tostitos. The ad resurfaced in April 2018, just one month before she tied the knot with Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

The California native, 37, is now pregnant and gearing up for motherhood. The duchess announced the news of her and Harry’s growing family in October, just hours after they embarked on their first royal tour as a married couple.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace revealed Meghan’s four patronages, which include Smart Works, The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Mayhew.

And during a Monday, January 14, outing with Harry in Birkenhead, England, the mom-to-be revealed her due date while speaking to well-wishers, telling them she is six months along and is set to give birth in late April or early May.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!