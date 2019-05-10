The tea has been spilled. Whoopi Goldberg revealed her reason for not participating in The View tell-all book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’ by Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh — and it was simply due to a lack of interest.

The Oscar winner, 63, spoke about the book — which is aimed at exposing the ABC daytime show’s backstage secrets — during an appearance of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, May 9. A fan called in to ask whether she read what former The View cohost Rosie O’Donnell said about her in the tell-all, to which she replied “No.”

Andy Cohen, 50, then pressed Goldberg by asking whether she knew about the book’s arrival before it debuted in April.

“No. You know, listen — I didn’t talk to the guy. I didn’t care about the book…because what happens for me at work is not for everybody,” she explained to Cohen. “It’s not their business, you know? And I don’t like talking out of school and I don’t like other people talking out of school.”

Added Goldberg: “So, for me, you just have to leave it there, you know? That’s for me. I don’t know about anybody else.”

The Superficial author then asked Goldberg about the “strong words” O’Donnell said about her in the book. She replied,

“That’s OK.”

When O’Donnell spoke about Goldberg in Setoodeh’s revealing book, she said working with the Sister Act star was “the worst experience I’ve ever had on television.”

“Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me… Worse than Fox,” she explained. “… With Elisabeth Hasselbeck, I didn’t see her in a one-woman show that changed my life as an artist. But I did with Whoopi Goldberg, and I watched her make her way through a world, which is racist and sexist and homophobic, and succeed like only four women of color have in our age range.”

O’Donnell also shared her candid experiences alongside fellow ex-cohosts like Hasselbeck, Jenny McCarthy and Star Jones. Ladies Who Punch hit shelves in April.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!