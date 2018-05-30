She won’t take it! Whoopi Goldberg clapped back at Roseanne Barr after the outspoken comedian retweeted a doctored photo of her.

Barr, 65, took aim at Goldberg, 62, after ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot on Tuesday, May 29, following Barr’s racist tweet about Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

Although Barr vowed to leave Twitter following a wave of backlash, she continued to retweet posts supporting her narrative, one being a photoshopped picture of Goldberg at the Women’s March. The fake image featured the Sister Act star smiling in a T-shirt depicting a bloody President Donald Trump.

The user who shared the picture addressed ABC’s “hypocrisy,” as the network owns both Roseanne and The View. “Out of curiosity @ABC & @Disney this is okay with you? Hypocrisy on the Left is sickening,” the commenter wrote.

Goldberg addressed the post and clarified the photo’s original message on the Wednesday, May 30, episode of her talk show. “In her Twitter rant following the cancellation, [Barr] also retweeted a false picture of me. So here we go again. Here is the truth about the shirt I was wearing at the Women’s March in New York,” she explained. “Now some bonehead photoshopped a horrific image on the shirt. And she retweeted this.”

The real message on Goldberg’s shirt read: “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, buttercup.”

After addressing the photo scandal, the Ghost actress slammed Barr for reposting it on her feed. “So this is what I’m gonna say, Roseanne. Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you,” Goldberg said. “You understand? Don’t do that … The bottom line is simply this: I didn’t fake my shirt, someone else faked my shirt. But that’s your tweet. That tweet came from you. So that’s yours. You did this to yourself.”

Barr came under fire on Tuesday after she tweeted a racist comment about Jarrett, saying that the political aide looked like a child of the “Muslim Brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes.” Soon after, ABC canceled the Roseanne revival and Barr’s talent agency, ICM Partners, dropped her as a client.

Although Barr has since apologized for her remarks, she slightly backtracked on Wednesday. “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she wrote. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

