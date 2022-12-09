She has a different take. Whoopi Goldberg addressed Charlize Theron‘s comments about Kim Kardashian‘s influence in Hollywood.

During an episode of The View, which aired on Thursday, December 8, Goldberg, 67, started a conversation about Kardashian’s professional power. Theron, 47, recently compared the reality star to Meryl Streep.

“The market is really different today, and the fame that worked 20 years ago, the fame that was cash in the bank, is different now,” Theron explained to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, December 7. “We are living in a time of reality television, and God knows I love me some reality TV.”

The Mad Max star continued: “So, the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents — and not in a negative way because I watch everything that she does — has way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does.”

Theron noted that Kardashian, 42, and Streep, 73, both brought something important to the table, adding, “And that’s just the truth. They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get way more off the ground.”

Goldberg, for her part, did not agree with the Atomic Blonde star’s assessment of the industry. “I don’t think that’s true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would’ve happened,” she told her cohosts on Thursday. “She can’t do that. She can get television shows made, maybe, but that’s about it.”

The New York native said she thought Theron had “more pull” than the Skims founder.

“You get stuff done faster than I can. Till took me 11 years,” Goldberg shared, referring to her 2022 movie about Emmett Till. “So, there are things, there are people who can make things happen, but I don’t know all that many people other than a lot of men who can get stuff greenlit like that.”

The Emmy winner clarified that Kardashian still had her own accomplishments, saying, “I’d never minimize [Kim Kardashian], but Warner Bros. is not going to say yes to a movie because she wants to do it.”

Goldberg also praised the TV personality for the following she built on social media — even if that wouldn’t translate at the box office. “It can mean asses in seats on couches,” she explained. “[But it] does not necessarily mean asses in seats. Listen, everybody has their power. Meryl Streep can get a movie made.”

The Sister Act star concluded: “The idea that Kim Kardashian can get stuff done is real. … What it says to mothers and daughters out there is, no matter how people come at you, there’s a better way we can move forward and up. Not backwards, and that’s her talent, that’s the magic of the Kardashians. I tip my hat to them. I mean it.”