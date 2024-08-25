Kaitlyn Bristowe was initially soured to the idea of dating another member of Bachelor Nation after her split from Jason Tartick, but she’s since changed her tune.

During her Sunday, August 25, appearance on Betches’ “U Up?” podcast, Bristowe, 39, revealed that a Bachelorette alum was on her list of “superficial” dating red flags.

“I wonder if other people have that in, like, the workplace,” she quipped. “Like, ‘I don’t want to date another lawyer if I’m a lawyer.’ It’s one of those things where I say that, but then I see all the hot pieces of ass that come out of the Bachelor franchise. And I’m like, ‘OK.’”

Bristowe first appeared on Chris Soules’ season 19 of The Bachelor, in which she got dumped ahead of the finale. She was then tapped to lead the next season of The Bachelorette, ultimately getting engaged to Shawn Booth. The pair called off their engagement several years later and Bristowe moved on with Tartick. The “Trading Secrets” podcast host, 35, proposed in 2021, two years before Bristowe called off their engagement.

“I think we both got caught up [in social media] in the beginning,” Bristowe said on Sunday. “You know, we shared very quickly [that we were together] and Bachelor Nation loves another Bachelor Nation couple. We got all this attention and I seriously think we both got a little lost in that.”

She continued, “We got caught up in monetizing our relationship for social media and that felt gross really quick.”

Tartick has since moved on with TikTok star Kat Stickler. Bristowe, meanwhile, has not introduced her social media followers to a new partner, but has been back in the dating scene.

“I want to build a solid and trustworthy foundation with somebody first,” Bristowe explained, noting her ideal social media debut would occur once she’s married. “Like it or not, I do have a following … and that’s something I have to now think about. I don’t want to even tease it and, like, put an emoji over his face and get people talking. It doesn’t feel good.”

Bristowe further pointed out that social media gets tricky when a couple goes through “tough times” and stops posting about one another frequently.

“Then people start questioning it [and] it invites a lot of noise,” she said, noting that had happened in her relationship with Tartick.

Bristowe has since been spotted with Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette winner and ex-fiancé, Zac Clark, but hasn’t revealed their dating status. On Sunday, she hinted that she had a conversation with Adams, 33, about her plans to date Clark, 40, that backfired.

“I [texted her], ‘Hey, so-and-so DM’ed me and we’ve been chatting. I know you’re really happy in a relationship, so I don’t know this would bother you or not,’” Bristowe recalled. “She called and was very upset. She said, ‘I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it. Your true colors are showing.’ Then, I hung up and [thought,] ‘Now, I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d–k.’”

Bristowe did not mention Adams or Clark by name, neither of whom has addressed the dating rumors.