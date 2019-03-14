Taking a page from his playbook? Shameless fans can’t help but wonder what William H. Macy’s clever yet criminal character, Frank Gallagher, would think of his alleged association with the nationwide college admissions cheating scam.

Macy’s wife, Felicity Huffman, was arrested on Tuesday, March 12, for allegedly making “a purported charitable donation of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter” Sofia, 18, according to documents obtained by ABC News. The Desperate Housewives alum, 56, considered doing the same for her younger daughter with Macy, 16-year-old Georgia, but ultimately decided “not to do so.”

Shameless devotees couldn’t help but draw parallels between the hit Showtime series and the scandal surrounding Macy, 69, and Huffman. “I know this is serious and all but William H. Macy is literally turning into Frank Gallagher and it’s the funniest f–king thing I’ve seen all day,” once fan tweeted alongside a GIF of the beloved character saying, “I’ve never been a selfless man.”

Another fan shared a funny GIF of Macy’s Emmy-nominated character smiling with the caption, “When life imitates art… a desperate housewife and Frank Gallagher scheme to get their kids an upper hand.”

One viewer posted a photo of Lip Gallagher (Jeremy Allen White), Frank’s oldest son who made money for taking college entrance exams for other students during season 1, and wrote, “It’s not the first time one of Frank Gallagher’s kids got caught cheating on SATs.”

Huffman isn’t the only celebrity who have been accused of partaking in the racketeering scam. Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,00 to have their daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, admitted into the University of Southern California as members of the crew team, although there is no record of them being a part of the team.

“Wait… Felicity Huffman is married to Frank Gallagher,” added another fan. “This whole scam makes sense now. I just hate they got [Loughlin’s Fuller House character] Aunt Becky wrapped up in all this.”

Huffman was released on a $250,000 bond on Tuesday. Loughlin, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 13, was released later that day on a $1,000,000 bond. Giannulli, who was arrested on Tuesday, was released on a $1,000,000 bond too hours later. Both women, as well as Giannulli, are set to appear at federal court in Boston on March 29.

Scroll down for more Shameless comparisons!

frank gallagher pulling up to jail pic.twitter.com/GXjRlTBmRX — luce pussy (@DANNYDEVlTHOE) March 12, 2019

When you hear about the Felicity Huffman scandal and you remember Frank Gallagher is her husband and you’re not surprised 😂 pic.twitter.com/OVm1H96u9v — Lee-Anne B (@Chops84B) March 12, 2019

Naturally Felicity Huffman's life partner-in-crime is Frank Gallagher. All makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/p8q5NnLW6R — jo (@twiiterlessjess) March 12, 2019

If frank gallagher has to bail you out of jail rip https://t.co/MofLkdW0Ys — Kasha McIntyre (@kasha_mcintyre) March 14, 2019

#CollegeCheatingScandal So the father of the Felicity Huffman's daughters is Frank Gallagher? It all makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/RL8pZOt1zE — Nick Stephan (@nstephan9) March 13, 2019

Frank Gallagher right about now pic.twitter.com/aG4UrHdMYL — Ozman X (@OzmanOOS) March 12, 2019

Nah B. #FelicityHuffman is trying to get Frank Gallagher jammed up and Fiona just left. pic.twitter.com/1HeX7wpwQo — Chev_Media (@chev_media) March 13, 2019

Frank Gallagher is a small-time conman compared to what him and his wife in real life have done #collegescam pic.twitter.com/FtsYVuNPam — Beenita Honeybun (@lilmissHoneyb) March 13, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!