William and Kate Officially Delete Harry and Meghan From Royal Charity Name





The end of an era. Prince William and Duchess Kate officially deleted Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan from the name for their once-shared charity.

The organization, which was previously known as The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be simply renamed as The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to documents published by Companies House.

On June 20, Kensington Palace announced that Harry. 34. and Meghan, 38, had split from The Royal Foundation to create their own charity, which was later revealed to be named Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”

The Royal Foundation was founded by Harry, William, 37, and Kate, 37, in 2011. The Suits alum officially became a patron of the organization when she married the Duke of Sussex in May 2018. Her first and last appearance with the charity was at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.

The split marked the second separation between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In March, Kensington Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan had created a new royal household separate from William and Kate.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] has agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year,” the palace said in a statement at the time. “The household, which will be created with the support of the queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

