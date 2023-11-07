Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split was shocking to fans and fellow Bravo stars alike — including Winter House’s Kory Keefer.

“Big surprise for me,” Keefer, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon, which was held in Las Vegas from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5. “Some people said they saw it coming. I did not at all.”

Keefer added that he and his girlfriend, Samantha Feher, would double date with Radke, 38, and Hubbard, 37. (Keefer and Feher, 26, met while filming season 7 of Summer House and confirmed their relationship in April.)

“I mean, we were out in the Hamptons with them this summer,” Keefer explained. “I went to concerts together with them and everything seemed fine. But sometimes judging a book by its cover, there’s always problems. And I guess we didn’t really see all the things that were going on.”

Related: Biggest BravoCon 2023 Revelations and Announcements Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

Keefer confessed that the breakup is “a little weird” for him because he is friends with both Radke and Hubbard, so he doesn’t “really know what position to take.” He added that he’s been texting both of them to check in.

“It’s a rough time,” Keefer said. “Breakups are never good. There’s never been a single breakup in history that was, like, amazing. So it’s bad and it’s going to be bad until you hit bottom, and then it’ll be positive. So it’s just one of those.”

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for […]

While he “luckily” hasn’t been in a situation yet where he feels like he needs to pick sides, he noted that the weekend at BravoCon might be “a little different.”

“I’ll take a shot and then just go one way or the other,” he joked. “I don’t know.”

Radke broke off his engagement to Hubbard in August, three months before the Summer House stars were expected to tie the knot in Mexico.

Radke candidly addressed the split in a clip from the latest episode of the “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast exclusively obtained by Us, expressing regret for how the engagement ended.

Related: Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time Bravo stars from every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along. Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she […]

“It’s been scary. It’s been confusing. It’s been emotional. And I feel really bad with how everything ultimately played out,” Radke shared. “If I could go back and make something a little bit easier or better, I would.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Hubbard, for her part, exclusively told Us last month that she was “completely blindsided” by Radke’s decision.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she shared, speaking in-depth about the split for the first time. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”