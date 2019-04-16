Giving love a second chance? Days after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams opened up about getting married again in the future.

Christie Brinkley appeared on the Tuesday, April 16, episode of The Wendy Williams Show and Williams, 54, asked if the model would ever consider tying the knot once more. “No!” Brinkley, 65, responded, to which the talk show host replied, “Me neither.”

However, Williams quickly confessed her confusion. She noted, “I mean, I don’t know.”

Brinkley explained, “I mean, I would love to fall in love again. I love being in love … a little too much.” The former radio DJ agreed with the Parks and Recreation alum’s sentiment and added, “Yes! And it’s nice to be spooning. It’s nice to spoon at night. It’s nice to sit by the fire with somebody.”

The iconic supermodel, who has been married four times in the past, also offered the Ask Wendy author some legal advice. “If you need any help with lawyers, I can tell you,” Brinkley quipped. “I have been through the entire phonebook of lawyers.”

Williams confirmed that she already has a lawyer, but was willing to “hear what [Brinkley had to] say.”

The One Life to Live alum married Hunter, now 46, in 1997, and the pair welcomed son Kevin Jr. in 2000. On Wednesday, April 10, Us Weekly confirmed that Williams filed for divorce from her husband of more than 21 years the day prior. The pair’s split came amid reports that Hunter had been secretly dating massage therapist Sharina Hudson, who recently gave birth. A source told Us that Hunter is the baby’s father, but he has not commented on the paternity.

Hunter broke his silence about the split on Tuesday. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he told Us in a statement. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

The Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare, for her part, was married to François Allaux from 1973 to 1981, Billy Joel, with whom she shares daughter Alexa Ray, 33, from 1985 to 1994, Richard Tubman from 1994 to 1995 and Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008. Brinkley and Cook, 60, have two children together: daughter Sailor, 20, and son Jack, 23.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!