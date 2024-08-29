Yolanda Hadid Appears to Subtly Confirm Engagement to Joseph Jingoli

Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, have appeared to take their romance to the next level.

In a Thursday, August 29, Architectural Digest profile, the outlet reported that Jingoli is Hadid’s fiancé. The couple have not formally confirmed whether they are engaged. Us Weekly reached out for comment.

Hadid, 60, and Jingoli, a CEO of a construction company, met in 2019 in Pennsylvania near the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s farm and bonded over horseback riding. One of their first dates was at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.

“That trip was really my first introduction to Texas,” Hadid recalled AD. “We went straight to Fort Worth, where there was a huge horse show with hundreds and hundreds of real, authentic cowboys. It was like being dropped right into a Western movie.”

She continued, “If you know how to ride horses you can ride any horse, but the culture around it is very different. It’s a down-to-earth [scene] — that’s what I loved.”

As Hadid and Jingoli’s romance got more serious, they relocated to Texas and built a dream home together. (Us previously confirmed earlier this year that Yolanda’s daughter Bella also recently moved to the Lone Star State to be closer to her boyfriend, Aden Banuelos.)

“It has my bedroom, my bathroom, the closet and my Pilates studio,” Yolanda gushed to the magazine, noting the property even has a designated bunk room for daughter Gigi’s 3-year-old, Khai. “I want people to be able to come in and wear their cowboy boots. I’m not going to worry about mud on the floors. It had to be casual. “I wanted to use a lot of organic materials because there’s something about cowboy culture that feels organic to me — going back to the earth.”

Yolanda has previously been married twice, first tying the knot with Mohamed Hadid in 1994. The pair went on to welcome daughters Gigi, 29, and Bella, 27, and son Anwar, 25, before breaking up in 2000. Yolanda later married musician David Foster in 2011, splitting in 2017.

“It didn’t just happen overnight. I got sick a couple of months before we got married, and I dropped off the planet,” Yolanda, who has Lyme disease, said during a 2018 episode of RHOBH. “Being chronically ill for that long takes the life out of you, but also your caretaker.”

She continued at the time, “We had a falling out on November 2, and we both just had to make conscious decisions on where this is going. I didn’t think that that was the end of the road. I would have hoped to wait until I got 100 percent well.”

Foster, 74, has since married singer Katharine McPhee, with whom he shares son Rennie.