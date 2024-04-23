Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers are about to become the parents of two.

“We’ve got some big news: We’re having another baby!” the Younger alum, 35, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, April 23. “This era has been all about transition, bending and shifting in order not to break. We left everything familiar to find something new—somewhere the grass really is greener because the sun shines more. We did it.”

Tortorella (who uses they/them pronouns) went on to note that they and Meyers became pregnant after moving their family from Brooklyn “to a place where we can grow food year-round, where we can run barefoot, chase lizards, play in the ocean, and literally stop to smell the flowers.”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement comes the same day Tortorella releases their new children’s book, Olivette Is You, and three days before the release of their new album, Born. “Despite all this, seemingly none of that matters,” Tortorella added. “Right now, this moment is a celebration of life at a time when life itself seems the most fragile.”

They concluded their post by thanking Meyers for “creating the space to continue to grow our family,” adding, “We are nothing without you. I am constantly in awe of your strength and willingness to expand.” They also teased that their 13-month-old daughter, Kilmer Dove, already has “big sister energy.”

Tortorella’s sweet message accompanied a slideshow of maternity photos. The duo, who wed in 2018, dressed in matching white looks while posing for scenic beach pictures with their daughter.

In an Instagram post of their own, Meyers revealed that their child is due in October. “It took years to conceive our first, and this baby made its way into our lives as soon as we touched down at the ocean, which still feels completely surreal,” they wrote on Tuesday. “Already, I see the personality differences between our first and second. Which makes me feel like so much of fertility and family expansion is divine timing.”

In addition to thanking their partner for their love and support, Meyers gave a special shout-out to other parents who have struggled with fertility issues. “It’s not lost on me that some people reading this are still hoping for their first while I announce my second,” Meyers stated. “There are never any words that make it better, so I won’t try to offer them. I will just let you know that you are seen and your sorrow is held, even in my joy.”

Prior to welcoming Kilmer Dove in March 2023, Tortella and Meyers opened up about struggling to conceive. “We’re tryin’ to get pregnant. It’s harder than expected,” the pair sang in an October 2021 Instagram video, titling their tune “The Baby Making Song.”

The duo continued: “In all our years of schoolin’, the books they had us foolin’. It takes more than dirty toilet sits. So don’t worry your baby’s not in any hurry. It’ll happen when it’s right, you’ll see.”