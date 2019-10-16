



Captioning a Twitter video of himself lifting weights on Tuesday, October 15, the 24-year-old wrote, “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will. -Mahatma Gandhi.”

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will. -Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/PntkpYS8CO — Zack Clayton Carpinello (@ZackCarpinello) October 15, 2019

Earlier in the day, Carpinello also retweeted a post from Ice-T, 61. “Never let someone else’s Negativity ruin your day,” the Law & Order: SVU star had written in his tweet. “You can’t get your DAYS back. They’re toooo valuable.”

Farley, 33, broke up with Carpinello after the Thursday, October 10, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed him getting handsy with her costar Angelina Pivarnick in a club.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote in an Instagram note after the scenes aired. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

She also had life advice to dispense. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this,” she added. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

On Friday, October 11, a source told Us Weekly that the reality star was the one who “ended the relationship,” splitting from Carpinello about seven months after they started dating.

The wrestler issued a mea culpa on Instagram later that day. ”I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote in the update. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

He went on: “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

That night, the former couple reunited at a dinosaur-themed theme park in New Jersey, spending time with Farley’s father and her children from her marriage to Roger Mathews: daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“They weren’t lovey-dovey or touchy,” an eyewitness told Us. “They were more civil than acting like a couple, but he was affectionate and sweet with the kids. They made s’mores. … No romance, just two people watching kids enjoy the festivities!”

For his part, Mathews told Us on Friday that he wants “nothing for the best” for Farley. “I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” the 44-year-old said. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I’m focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards.”

