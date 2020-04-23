Andrew Cuomo

The New York native worked as campaign manager for his father, the late Mario Cuomo, and an assistant district attorney before becoming Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development in 1993 under President Bill Clinton. He later served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001 and Attorney General of New York. He was elected governor in 2010.

As for his personal life, Andrew married Kerry Kennedy in June 1990. They divorced in 2005. He dated Sandra Lee from 2005 to 2019.