Daniel Radcliffe and Helena Bonham Carter (‘Harry Potter’ series)

The Broadway star, who played the Harry Potter franchise’s title character in all eight films, was smitten by Carter despite their 23-year age difference. During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, he read a note he’d written his costar after the series wrapped.

“Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your costar and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee,” the letter read. “I do love you and I wish I’d just been born 10 years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.”