Everything to Know About Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal: What He’s Said

Adam Speaks Out

After the initial video went viral, the former Voice coach denied cheating on Prinsloo with Stroh or any other woman. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate,” he wrote on September 20, adding that he had begun taking “proactive steps” to heal the strain with his family. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Prinsloo did not respond to his statement, but Stroh appeared to throw shade at the California native on her Instagram Story. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” she wrote later that day.