Everything to Know About Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal: What He’s Said

The TikTok Video

On September 19, Stroh claimed that Levine “manipulated” her into a year-long relationship. “At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated,” she alleged via a TikTok video, adding in the caption that she was “embarrassed I was involved [with] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect.”

The University of Texas alum also claimed that she wanted to handle the situation “privately,” but felt compelled to come forward after a friend allegedly attempted to sell screenshots of her and Levine’s conversations. “I know the implications that come with doing what I do … so, being tied to a story like this [isn’t good for my image],” she said.