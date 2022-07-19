Escaping the heat! Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, jetted off to Europe for a romantic summer getaway.

The Grammy winner, 34, and the sports agent, 40, were photographed boarding a boat on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia on Tuesday, July 19, beating the sweltering weather during a fun-filled day on the water. Adele dressed in a daring patterned set, which she accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, while her beau donned a striped top and white pants.

The Italian vacation marked a rare outing for the couple, who were first spotted together in July 2021. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo had already been dating “for months” before they went public at an NBA game.

“He’s very shy and keeps a low profile when they go out, whereas Adele is super sociable,” the insider added. “The people they hang out with know them both personally already, so they don’t have to introduce each other, which is probably why nobody picked up on their relationship sooner.”

Two months later, the pair made their romance Instagram official after attending a wedding together. During a candid interview with Vogue ahead of the release of her album 30, the “Easy On Me” songstress gushed about feeling “safe” in her relationship with Paul.

“I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled,” she told the outlet. “It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild. … I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

Adele continued, “I just love being around him. I just love it. He was like, ‘What are people going to say?’ And I was like, ‘That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent.’ And he was like, ‘OK, cool.'”

The “Set Fire to the Rain” artist’s budding romance comes after her split from Simon Konecki. The pair quietly tied the knot in 2016, four years after welcoming son Angelo. Us confirmed in March 2021 that the former couple finalized their divorce following their April 2019 separation.

Despite the end of their marriage, Adele is still close with her ex-husband. After sweeping the 2022 BRIT Awards — and taking home the coveted album of the year trophy — the “Rumor Has It” singer dedicated her wins to her son and Konecki.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son. And to Simon, to his dad,” she said at the February ceremony. “This album was all of our journey, not just mine and I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me ’cause not many people do stuff like that anymore. And my son has been so gracious, so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it’s for him.”

Adele has spoken openly throughout her career about the ups and downs of being a working mom, but she hasn’t ruled out welcoming another child. “I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she said on BBC Sounds’ “Desert Island Discs” podcast earlier this month. “It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo.”

Scroll down for a glimpse at Adele’s getaway with Paul: