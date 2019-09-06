Andrew Glennon Releases Texts After Amber Portwood's Cheating Allegations

Saying his piece. Andrew Glennon fired back at cheating allegations after Amber Portwood accused him of being unfaithful.

The cinematographer shared text messages exclusively with Us Weekly between him and a woman he met via Instagram. Glennon began texting her after she reached out to him. “I saw everywhere what happened with you and amber and I thought I would see if you’re doing ok,” she wrote.

Glennon then confided in the woman about his relationship issues with Portwood, 29. “Fly out here and teach me banking,” he texted her, to which she replied: “Haha, there’s not much to teach. It’s just looking good and selling products and auditing.” He later noted that he was only a “2hr flight” from where she lived.

After the woman sent him a picture of her sunburned face, Glennon called her “super pretty,” adding: “You look beautiful as is!”

Their friendship turned a corner when Glennon accused her of leaking information about him, which she repeatedly denied. “I don’t even know you,” he wrote. “You think just because my relationship is on the rocks I’m going to entertain a stranger coming onto me? … My heart is hurt, my family is broken, and you need to step the f–k back asap. I’m not on the market, never will be.”

Glennon told Us exclusively that he contacted the woman because she was “in a similar relationship” and “had lots of advice to give.” He attributed his remarks about a visit to “sarcasm” and said he felt inspired “to uplift someone who was bashing themselves” when he complimented her photos.

“There has never been any romantic involvement between this woman banker and I,” he insisted. “I DO NOT want a girlfriend anytime soon and am perfectly happy being a single father raising baby James.”

However, a source claimed the interaction was not singular. “Andrew has made a habit out of inviting girls to Indiana. That woman is not the only one who he’d been talking to,” the insider told Us. “Normally when you’re flirting with a woman you met online and you suggest she comes to visit, it isn’t really described as sarcasm.”

Portwood was arrested for domestic battery in July after allegedly assaulting Glennon while he held their son, James, 15 months. Portwood has denied the allegations. Weeks later, she posted via Instagram, “Cheating is a choice not a mistake.”

The reality star addressed the accusations during the Teen Mom OG reunion on Tuesday, September 3. “If it takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana,” she hinted. “I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person. She’s very nice. She’s very sweet.”

Portwood is also the mother of 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

