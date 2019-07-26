



No apologies here! After a source told Us Weekly that Amber Portwood caught boyfriend Andrew Glennon talking to another woman, the cinematographer wrote about his “clean conscience” on Instagram.

On Thursday, July 25, Glennon posted an image with text reading, “Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience.” The 35-year-old elaborated on his mindset in the comments section, writing, “I just don’t like being called a cheater when I’m not. If I cheated you wouldn’t hear a peep from me, but I’m just not that species of animal so… conscience clean.”

Glennon and Portwood have had a climactic month, starting with the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest for domestic battery on July 5. In that incident, Portwood allegedly assaulted Glennon while he held their 14-month-old son, James.

“She wasn’t just upset out of nowhere” a source told Us a week later. “There were things going on between her and Andrew that led to this.”

On July 17, the reality star shared an Instagram post about infidelity. “Cheating is a choice not a mistake,” the now-deleted post read.

“They love each other but as things intensify, it’s becoming a more difficult situation to navigate and come back from,” a source explained to Us the following day. “She’s learning more things about Andrew with time. … In her life, men have taken advantage of her. … She’s very sensitive to repeating that.”

And while one insider told Us that Glennon “has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” another said that Portwood “does [know] that Andrew was talking to another woman” and that she “is devastated.”

“Their reconciliation is looking less likely,” the second insider added. “The priority in her life is James.”

Portwood and Glennon started dating in 2017. The MTV personality also has a 10-year-old daughter, Leah, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

