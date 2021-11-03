March 2020

Hubbard reflected on their brief romance as the series was airing.

“For everyone saying that this situation was ‘scripted’ or was for a ‘storyline,’ it wasn’t. Unfortunately going into it, Carl didn’t exactly understand that I’m not dating just to date at this point in my life (even if he is my best friend), or that he wasn’t quite ready for the level of commitment I need in a relationship,” she wrote in March 2020. “Our expectations were not aligned, which is where it all went wrong. Trust me, he knows, and I made it very clear to him back in July as you are seeing now. I held him accountable then and he holds himself accountable now. Carl is growing, albeit slowly, but he’s getting there. He watched the episode and called me saying, ‘I’m sorry Hubb House. Watching this back, I realize I was wrong, and it’s hard to watch.’”