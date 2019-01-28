Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s journey to love has been far from conventional: The race car driver and the Bachelor runner-up fell in love on season 22 of the series, but broke up after Luyendyk Jr. chose to propose to his now-ex Becca Kufrin.

A lot has changed since then, however: The reality star famously had a change of heart, calling off his engagement to Kufrin and proposing to Burnham during the After the Rose special in March 2018.

They went on to buy a home together and announced in November 2018 that they are expecting their first child together. The couple wed in a romantic ceremony in Maui in January 2019.

Scroll down to read some of the most heartwarming things the twosome have said about one another!