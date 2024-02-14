These Bachelor Nation stars are spreading the love on Valentine’s Day 2024.

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams shared a sweet tribute to wife Sarah Hyland on Wednesday, February 14, posting a black-and-white clip of the two posing together in a photobooth.

“Every day is Valentine’s Day with this one. I love you more than anything, plus one anything you say @sarahhyland!” Adams gushed via Instagram.

BiP season 4 alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk spent their special day in the kitchen with sons Gates, 2, and Max, 6 months. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” they jointly wrote via Instagram. “We baked you cupcakes!”

Season 25 Bachelor Matt James, meanwhile, joked he went “all out” for Valentine’s Day with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell. The clip posted via Instagram began with a path of red roses that led to a plate of microwaved pizza and a ring pop, along with a card that read, “I luv you! – MJ.” The camera then panned to James, who smiled and looked pleased with his creation.

