Tayshia Reached Out

In November, fans wondered if Bourelle would appear on The Bachelorette because his name somehow appeared in the caption on a promo. After that happened, Adams sent Bourelle an “apology text,” explaining she didn’t know that happened.

“It looked like it was written by a lawyer, not by her but I don’t know. I don’t know why my name would end up on subtitles,” he shared. “One thing that stood out to me that was kind of funny … I’ll read it to you. Basically, it was you know, ‘Just called to talk about a stupid incident that showed up on a media promo. I just found out about it and I am livid because there is no reason for you to ever be brought up in any of this. I’ve never once said your name and I’ve always made it known that none of this has anything to do with you and have always protected any personal information.’ I mean yeah, she’s never said my name, she’s just said my ex and it’s very easy to figure out who I am. Just type in Google Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband and I’ll pop right up!”

He said he thought it was “ridiculous” for her to text, “I don’t want me finding my happiness to affect yours,” since she had brought up their past on the show. “If she really is happy, she shouldn’t involve me in this show in any way. She should just leave me out of the whole entire thing and dragging me in by saying that the reason for her past relationship’s failure was infidelity and other things that basically didn’t have to do with her, it’s a misrepresentation of her character. She needs to be honest with people. I mean, she’s a human like everybody else. Every human on this planet makes mistakes. … She needs to be honest with herself and she needs to be honest with everybody else.”