Early 2010s

While it’s unclear when they began dating, Ferrell revealed in October 2015 that she and Vanloo had been friends for years before things turned romantic. “Sneaking in a #tbt from a couple years ago to when this guy was my best friend and I wouldn’t really admit to anything more…but we all knew. ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, along with the hashtags “#loveyoukitty, #thebestfriend [and] #immakeepyou.”