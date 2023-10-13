Bad Bunny may be making headlines for his whirlwind romance with Kendall Jenner, but it isn’t his first time dating in the public eye.

While the rapper likes to keep his love life under wraps, he was in a long-term relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri when his star began to rise.

“I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers,” Bad Bunny recalled to Rolling Stone in May 2020. “We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other.”

After six years together, the former couple quietly split in 2022. Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — was subsequently linked to Jenner in February 2023.

“It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively the following month. “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While their romance continued to heat up, Bad Bunny made it clear in a Vanity Fair interview that he’s “not interested” in speaking publicly about his love life.

Keep scrolling for his dating history details: