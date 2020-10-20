William Enlisted Uncle Charles to Help Talk to Harry About Meghan

Battle of Brothers isn’t the first book to report that Harry was upset when William suggested he and Meghan were moving too quickly. Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom made similar claims. According to Lacey, however, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer was also involved.

“After several more peppery reactions, William turned to his uncle Charles Spencer for help,” the book states. “The result of the Spencer intervention was an even more bitter explosion. Once again Harry refused to slow down. He didn’t blame his uncle. He understood why Diana’s brother should want to help. Yet he was furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row.”