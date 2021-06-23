Finale Revelations

During part two of the Below Deck reunion, Dani finally confirmed that she believes Jean-Luc is the father of her baby.

“Let’s put it this way. This baby was made during the season while we had cameras 24/7 with us and I only slept with one guy,” Dani clarified. “He hasn’t supported me at all in any way. He thinks it is not his child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

Jean-Luc, who had an individual conversation with Andy Cohen during the second part of the episode, agreed that most of what Dani said was true. He did want to clear up that he wanted to be involved if the child was his, and he even considered moving out to Australia to support Dani and the baby.

“Dani, what we had on the show for me was real. I don’t care what anybody says, even now that we’re going through what we are going through. What I felt for you, and the time that we had, was genuine. Everything that I ever said to you was true,” Jean-Luc said in an emotional message to his ex.

He added: “The fact that we are at where we are now, I am really sorry and I would assume to say that most of it is my fault. Maybe it’s because I am the boy that you think that I am. With that being said, I want to be there for you. … I need you to know that I did support your decision and still do. I really hope that we can coparent together and have respect for one another like we did.”

The reunion episode ended with an update that the pair have yet to speak.