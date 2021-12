November 19, 2016

The estranged couple were spotted leaving a therapist’s office in Los Angeles, California, on November 19, 2016. The duo had been going to therapy together even before they called it quits on their marriage. “They were in couples therapy for years,” a source previously told Us. “They were going to divorce when Sam was born but you know how it is — baby comes and solves the issues for a bit but it’s just a Band-Aid. It hasn’t been working for ages.”