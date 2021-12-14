February 2020

Affleck got candid about how his substance abuse impacted his split from Garner during an interview on Good Morning America in February 2020.

“I never thought that I was gonna get divorced. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want to be a divorced person. I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children,” he told Diane Sawyer. “And it upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself. … Divorce is very painful and alcoholism is very painful. They just are.”

He continued: “If there’s something that your child is suffering, that’s a level of pain that is not easily gotten past, not easily forgiven, not easily forgotten. And it’s hard. You’re not going to avoid causing your kids pain, all pain. Pain is part of life. I take some comfort in that.”

Sawyer also read a note that the actor wrote about Garner at the end of the interview, which read, “What I want to say publicly and privately is, “Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person.”