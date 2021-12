March 2021

Garner initially told Vanity Fair in February 2016 that she had “lost the dream of dancing with [her] husband at [her] daughter’s wedding” following her divorce. However, five years later, she signaled that things had changed. “When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” she said in a Hollywood Reporter cover story. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”