Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke’s Relationship Timeline

November 2020

Clarke shared a photo on Instagram of Higgins kissing her and marked a special anniversary. “Every Thanksgiving from now on, I’ll remember the first message you sent me!” she wrote of receiving a message from her future husband on Instagram. “Waking up 2 years ago and seeing a DM from a random stranger, I never imagined I’d be marrying him.”

“Thank you for supporting me in following my dreams, loving me on my most tired days, making me a better person, and always making me feel like I am good enough just as I am,” Clarke continued. “This photo is from last year when we were traveling all of the time. I remember being so worried that one day life would slow down and we wouldn’t know what to do with one another, but this year I’ve learned that those slow days are my favorite.”