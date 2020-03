Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll

Tissue, please! The Dancing With the Stars cohost and sports reporter got engaged to NHL player Stoll at the Happiest Place on Earth in December 2016. “We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland,” Andrews told Good Morning America a month later. “I was bawling like a child.”