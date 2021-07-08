Jason Hoppy

The “Just B” podcast hosted married the pharmaceutical sales executive in March 2010. Months later, they welcomed their daughter, Bryn. The duo announced their separation two years later.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that, as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably coparent our daughter who is and will always remain our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us.”

After an eight-year-long court battle, their divorce was finalized in March 2021.