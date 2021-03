Meghan Markle’s Alleged Bullying

In March 2021, as Harry and Meghan prepared to tell all in a televised CBS interview, a report from The Times claimed that the Duchess of Sussex mistreated her royal staffers ahead of her January 2020 exit. Allegations even went so far as to accuse Meghan of bringing her aides to tears. At the time, a rep for the California native told Us that “the duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character.”