Princess Margaret’s Controversial Love Life

Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister fell head over heels for a divorced man, Peter Townsend, who was 16 years older than her. Townsend proposed, but the Church of England refused to recognize the potential marriage at the time. Members of the government also weren’t happy with the proposal, forcing Margaret to choose between love and life as a royal. She ultimately turned Townsend down in 1955 and married Antony Armstrong-Jones five years later.