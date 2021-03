Thomas Markle’s Staged Pap Pics

Shortly before she was due to tie the knot in May 2018, Meghan’s father was caught staging photos with the paparazzi. At the time, an insider told Us that Meghan was “disturbed” and “disappointed” by the stunt. Thomas announced through TMZ five days before his daughter’s wedding that he would no longer attend, claiming he suffered a heart attack. Meghan’s soon-to-be father-in-law, Charles, was the one to walk her down the aisle.