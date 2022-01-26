January 2022

Christian switched his Facebook profile photo from a picture with Gunn to a solo shot on January 25. He also wiped Gunn from his Instagram page, leaving a few memories from Bachelor in Paradise on the account and one somewhat hidden photo of the pair together in a December 2021 carousel of pics.

Gunn, for her part, further cleansed her Instagram page of moments with Christian. She previously kept their engagement photo shoot up along with BiP snaps, but those are now gone.