They do! Less than one year after getting engaged, Trace Bates and Lydia Romeike have officially gotten married.

“Today is the BIG day,” the Bringing Up Bates alum’s parents, Kelly Bates and Gil Bates, captioned an Instagram Story post on Saturday, October 1. “[We] get to welcome another precious daughter-in-law into our family! Soooo excited!”

Trace, 25, and Romeike, 24, celebrated their nuptials on Saturday, with many of his siblings — and their kids — having featured roles.

“Addallee and Ellie are both bridesmaids,” Kelly, 55, captioned a Friday, September 30, Instagram Story video from the rehearsal dinner, referring to two of her youngest daughters. “Can’t wait to see them in their dresses!”

Trace’s nieces and nephews also had special roles in the procession.

“These two did their best to represent,” Whitney Bates, who married Zach Bates in June 2018, captioned Saturday photos of son Bradley, 7, and daughter Khloé, 2, serving as the ring bearer and flower girl.

All in all, the nuptials were beautiful for all who attended and participated.

“The wedding was absolutely gorgeous,” Tiffany Bates, who married Trace’s brother Lawson Bates in May, gushed via her Instagram Story on Saturday while driving to the reception. “We are so happy for y’all! We love you.”

The UpTV personality — who previously courted Chaney Kahle ahead of their 2020 split — began dating Romeike in August 2021.

“So blessed to call you mine ❤️❤️❤️,” Trace wrote via Instagram that December, confirming their romance.

After nearly one year together, Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March that Trace proposed on the rooftop of the Embassy Suites hotel in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“It’s hard to describe the emotions you feel when you are fixing to ask the girl of your dreams to marry you,” Trace gushed to Us at the time. “I just know that Lydia is my best friend, and she’s the most positive thing in my life. It’s hard to imagine a day going by without seeing her or talking to her. I knew I wanted her to be by my side forever, but planning the where and the how and all of the details of the engagement was a task!”

He continued: “I wanted the timing and setting to all be a huge surprise, so I was grateful for the help of my sister Josie [Bates] and her friend Chloe. It’s hard to believe we are finally engaged and are making wedding plans!”

Scroll below to see the Bates family at Trace and Romeike’s wedding: