Love Lives Britney Spears Cozies Up to Boyfriend Sam Asghari at Wedding Amid Conservatorship Battle By Erin Crabtree 2 hours ago Courtesy of Sam Asghari/Instagram 7 3 / 7 Baby Love The “Gimme More” singer spent quality time with a baby at the nuptials. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Split Details, Cheating Rumors More News