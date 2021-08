2008

In early 2008, the “Slumber Party” singer was hospitalized and under evaluation for 72 hours, also known as a 5150 hold. The performer’s father, Jamie, was also named her conservator.

By the end of the year, however, Britney released her sixth studio album, Circus, much to the delight of fans. The singer also appeared to be in better spirits and hit the road for the Circus Tour, which would become her highest-grossing tour.