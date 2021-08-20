Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

2019

Britney announced she was going on an indefinite work hiatus — and putting her second Las Vegas residency titled Domination — on hold after her father, Jamie, fell ill.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” she said in a statement to Us in January 2019. “Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Nearly three months later, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the star checked into a mental health facility amid concerns over Jamie’s illness.

Britney is at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being and Britney will be there for a few weeks,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that her sons “are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin, for the time being.”