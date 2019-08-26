Love Lives

Brody Jenner Calls Josie Canseco His ‘Girlfriend’ During ‘Affectionate’ Night Out: Photos

By
Josie-Canseco-Joins-DJ-Brody-Jenner-Birthday-at-The-Pool-After-Dark
Josie Canseco joins Brody Jenner for his performance at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on Saturday August 24, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mike Manger/PhotoGraphics
5
6 / 5

His Biggest Fan

The model danced behind Brody as he stood by the turntables.

Back to top