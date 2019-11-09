Now it’s official! Brooke Burke and real estate developer Scott Rigsby made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Operation Smile Hollywood Fight Night event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, November 6. Burke, 48, gushed to Us Weekly and other reporters on the carpet about life with her new “b-word.”

“He’s kind and sweet and he’s a great dad,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said of Rigsby. “We laugh a lot and it’s just nice to have someone to share life with right now. We have a lot in common. He’s a really good guy.”

Burke split from her second husband, David Charvet, in April 2018 after nearly 12 years together. Despite the separation, Burke told Us in April that the two still have “a beautiful relationship” as they continue to coparent their two children, Heaven, 12, and Shaya, 11.

The former DWTS winner was previously married to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher from 2001 to 2005, with whom she shares daughters Neriah, 19, and Sierra, 17.

When Burke was first spotted with Rigsby at Little Beach House Malibu in August 2019, sources told Us that the relationship was still “newish.” The pair were all smiles as they stepped out to make their public debut on Wednesday night.

“This was a whole lot [for him], but he’s been a great sport and super supportive,” the former model said of her new man, who watched safely from the sidelines as Burke spoke with reporters. “I just told him we were going on a date. I didn’t even tell him what we were doing!”

The lovebirds made their debut just after returning from a triple-date vacation in Cabo with Burke’s former DWTS partner, Derek Hough, his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, fellow DWTS alum Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich.

“It was so much fun. We all work so hard that it’s rare that we check out and we check out at the same time,” Burke said of the trip, grinning with a post-vacation glow. “It was nice to have a little downtime to do nothing. A little lover’s getaway.”