Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Brooke Burke Isn’t Watching Season 28





Just because you hosted a show, doesn’t mean you still watch! Brooke Burke, who won season 7 of Dancing With the Stars while dancing with Derek Hough, went on to host the competition series from 2010 to 2013. That said, she’s not keeping up with season 28.

“I’m not watching,” she told Us Weekly at the Operation Smile Hollywood Fight Night on Wednesday, November 7. “I always feel like such a jerk.”

While she didn’t reveal why she’s not watching, the actress, 48, has stayed in touch with her former partner and his sister Julianne Hough. In fact, she and her new boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, recently went on a Cabo vacation Julianne and her husband, Brooks Laich, as well as Derek and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

“It was so great. I’m really proud of Derek. He’s all grown up,” she told Us. “I remember when we were dancing, he was, like, a boy. Now he’s in love. And I’ve been cheering Julianne on for a really long time. So it was a good getaway. … I’ve watched Derek and Julianne literally grow up. I mean from being pros to being Emmy award-winning choreographers to musicians to creators and now they have their own show. I’m so proud of them.”

Neither Derek nor Julianne are currently part of this season of Dancing With the Stars. While the current judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba have raved about the immense talent of the season, there’s also been a bit of controversy.

Sean Spicer, who has received the lowest judges’ scores every week, has yet to land in the bottom two and instead, top dancers are being sent home. During the Monday, November 4, episode, Inaba, 51, admitted she was “irritated” by the results.

“My reaction to Sean being saved, it’s frustrating,” the Talk host told Us exclusively after the show. “There are really great dancers being sent home, but that is part of our show. It’s always been the audience and the judges’ perspective. So I’m not — I can’t be mad at it, but it’s frustrating.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer