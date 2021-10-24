Hollywood can’t stop buzzing about these purchases! From yoga classes to vodka to art, the stars are setting trends for consumers everywhere.

The big trend among celebs is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Madonna visited the New York edition in June while Emily in Paris star Lily Collins went to the Chicago one in April. Dancing With the Stars fans, meanwhile, were treated to a preview of the Los Angeles exhibit when Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess kicked off season 30 in the gallery with a fiery foxtrot set to James Arthur‘s “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

Immersive Van Gogh, which is open in cities across North America, has hundreds of thousands of cubic feet of animated projections featuring the iconic works of Vincent van Gogh. Light, movement and music allow the post-Impressionist artist’s most iconic works, including “Starry Night,” to be experienced in a new way.

Check out everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week below: