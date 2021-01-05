A Timeline of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Private Relationship

Perks of Quarantine

Diaz said that she’s enjoying spending more time with her husband while they self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The best part of [quarantine] and having to stay within our little bubble within this COVID situation is that her dad gets to be home,” she said during her July 28, 2020, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “He works from home, so … he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, whereas if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn’t have been able to do that. We’re just having a lot of gratitude for that.”