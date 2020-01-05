Everything Cameron Diaz Benji Madden Have Said About Their Relationship

Double-Edged Sword

“Someone asked me, ‘What’s your favorite thing about being married?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I just learned so much about myself. I didn’t know these things.’ And I was like, ‘I would have never known them if I didn’t meet my husband, who helped me,’” the Annie star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2016. “I learned all these things about myself that I wish I never learned about myself and I wouldn’t have known them if I didn’t get married. So it’s like this double-edged sword. But I’m just so grateful for it because I couldn’t do it without my husband and I couldn’t do it with anybody else except for him.”