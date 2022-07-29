‘Not Today, Satan’

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio called out the Fuller House alum for wearing a shirt with the drag queen’s catchphrase — “Not today, Satan” — on it. “IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in March 2017 alongside a repost of Cameron Bure’s photo.

The California native defended her sartorial choice in the comments of Del Rio’s post, writing: “Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I’m not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly.”