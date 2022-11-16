Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

The country singer announced on November 16 that he is engaged to girlfriend Firerose.

“I’ve spent my life worried about things that are beyond my control. But at this spot in my life, knowing that all you really have is the happiness that you feel inside your mind and your heart,” Cyrus said in an interview with People. “Finding Firerose and getting engaged and then losing my mom [a few weeks later]—see? The teeter-totter will not stay in the middle. But having somebody to ride it out with now—that’s giving me a little more balance.”